NBA Trade Rumors: Is Carmelo Anthony Going to the Houston Rockets Already a Foregone Conclusion?

Carmelo Anthony is probably the only star remaining on the current trade market, which is fitting because recent rumblings are hinting that he may head to the Lone Star State in the near future.

In recent weeks, it seems as though two teams have emerged as the frontrunners to acquire Anthony from the New York Knicks, with those being the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets.

Now, it seems that one team has taken the lead in that race.

In a recent report from ESPN's Ian Begley, the Knicks and even Anthony himself are said to be feeling good about the possibility that a deal moving him out of New York finally gets done.

On top of that, the Rockets have also reportedly been "persistent" with regards to their desire to acquire Anthony and bolster their roster with him.

At this point, it certainly seems like all sides are mostly on the same page, so is this deal going to happen or not?

Given that all parties appear to be in agreement, it may seem weird that a trade has not been executed yet, but that may be because the framework of the deal itself still has to be worked out.

Going back to that ESPN report, it was hinted that a trade involving Anthony and the Rockets may turn out to be quite complicated, and as such, there may be a need to bring in a third team to pull off the deal.

Currently, it is unclear which team that may be, though it will likely have to be one with cap space so that contracts can be moved around.

Should the Rockets manage to land Anthony, he would be the second high profile acquisition for the team this summer as the team also managed to trade for Chris Paul who spent the last few seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.