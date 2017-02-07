NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Love Is Confident He's Staying With Cavs 'for a Long Time'

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Despite the fact that his name has been in the trade rumor mill for quite some time, Kevin Love is confident that he is staying with the Cleveland Cavaliers "for a long time."

REUTERS/Kyle Terada-USA TODAY SportsCleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) moves the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in June 2, 2016.

The National Basketball Association teams are trying to get a good deal especially now that the trade deadline is set for Feb. 23. Recently, Love's name has been one of the common ones to pop up when it comes to NBA trade rumors, just like in the previous trade seasons.

Love is used to trade rumors now

However, as it shows, these rumors do not faze Love anymore. According to ESPN, while recently talking to the press, the NBA All-star player expressed that he's likely "to be here (Cleveland Cavaliers) for a long time."

The Cavaliers forward also said that he has been expecting the rumors. In the same media outlet, Love commented: "I predicted that. I said it doesn't matter if I have an All-Star year or its one start or the other, it's always going to be there, right?"

Recently, reports are rife that New York Knicks president Phil Jackson has been making calls to clinch a Love-Carmelo Anthony trade deal. The exchange seemed suitable, especially with the fact that Anthony could be the additional playmaker that LeBron James has been vocally requesting for.

However, the Cavaliers seem determined to turn down the offer. Reports have it that the defending champions are not too inclined with the idea of letting Love go. There are speculations that the team is hesitant, considering the fact that they have been building their gameplay around the main players they currently have – Love included – for the past seasons. So, to trade Love might undo all their previous hardwork.

Teammates have Love's back

Love has also gotten the support of his team amid trade rumors. Recently, Cavaliers forward Channing Frye told ESPN in a separate report: "As a teammate, I don't feel sorry for him. Who cares about rumors? We love him. We know what he does for this team."

From the same source, guard-forward player James Jones is identified as Love's closest teammate, and he shares the same sentiment - that Love knows his place in the team and the rumors do not affect him.

Jones added, "He understands [trade rumors]. It's kind of hard to process when you're a younger player -- your name in trades and rumors -- but after you get used to it, you realize it's really a sign of value. If you don't have value, no one is calling."

Meanwhile, there is no other way to prove his confidence amid these rumors but to do good on the hard court. On Monday, Love led the Cavaliers to their latest win against the Washington Wizards via overtime, 140-135. He dropped the highest score among the team with 39 points and also contributed in other areas with 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals.