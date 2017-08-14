NBA Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving Is Likely Not Going to the Los Angeles Clippers

NBA insider Peter Vecsey recently shared that Irving had a desire to play for the Clippers

May 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA;

Over the course of the last few weeks, several teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving in a trade, ranging from his reportedly preferred destinations such as the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks to teams with plenty of assets to trade like the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

Now, the Los Angeles Clippers have also been mentioned as a team that Irving apparently wants to join.

During a recent edition of the HoopsHype Podcast, NBA insider Peter Vecsey shared that he had been told that Irving wanted to become the newest member of the Clippers, HoopsHype reported.

It is unclear exactly what about the Clippers has Irving reportedly interested.

After all, the Clippers are in the midst of an eventful offseason that has already included the trade of former franchise point guard Chris Paul and the addition of several new players.

Still, the latest rumblings are hinting that Irving is interested, but even so, is a deal actually going to happen?

The answer at this point seems like it will be a "no."

It is important to remember here that the Cavaliers' higher-ups will still be the ones to trade Irving, and they will be seeking the best offer in exchange for their dynamic playmaker.

The Clippers may have some nice veteran pieces but in terms of future assets, they are sorely lacking, meaning there are many teams that can easily trump their best offer.

Irving may be interested in the Clippers and the team may want him in the fold too, but at this point, the members of the Cavaliers' front office still have the final say, making that aforementioned union unlikely to become a reality.

