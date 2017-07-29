NBA Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving 'Very Badly' Wants to Join the New York Knicks, But Will It Happen?

Reuters/David Richard May 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) reacts after making a three-point basket at the end of... David Richard May 24, 2017 12:12am EDT

Kyrie Irving is still a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers despite his reported desire to leave the team and play elsewhere. Apparently, one of the teams that Irving would like to join is the New York Knicks.

During a recent appearance on "First Take," ESPN's Pablo Torre passed along some information shared by a "trustworthy person" who mentioned that Irving "very badly" wants to become the newest member of the team that plays its home games in Madison Square Garden.

Earlier rumors have already hinted that the Knicks, along with the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs, were the teams that Irving wanted to be traded to. However, it was still unclear then whether or not he preferred one team over another.

As the New York Post noted, Irving spent some of his formative years in schools that were not that far away from Madison Square Garden, so it would not be that surprising to learn that he harbors a desire to essentially go back home.

Still, even if Irving really does want to play for the Knicks, it is far from certain that this supposed wish of his will be fulfilled.

Assuming that the Knicks do not want to include coveted big man Kristaps Porzingis in any trade proposal for Irving, they may lack the assets needed to make a direct, 2-team deal with the Cavaliers.

In a recent article, ESPN's Zach Lowe laid out a potential three-team deal involving the Cavs, Knicks and Phoenix Suns that could get Irving where he reportedly wants to go. But even that may have some complications.

Another obstacle in the "Irving to the Knicks" plan is that the Cavaliers still have final say over the matter. Irving does not possess a no-trade clause, so even if he wants to play for New York, the Cavaliers can still just take the best offer they get, regardless of which team made it.

If Irving's desired endgame for his reported trade request is to eventually become a New York Knick, there is a fairly decent chance that he may not get what he ultimately wants.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.