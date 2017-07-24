NBA Trade Rumors: LeBron James Not Expected to Leave the Cleveland Cavaliers, At Least for This Upcoming Season

Reuters/Ken Blaze Jun 7, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Golden... Ken Blaze June 08, 2017 12:18am EDT

The Cleveland Cavaliers have already endured a rocky offseason, but if there is some good news, it is that they at least do not have to worry about losing LeBron James, or at least not yet.

In the aftermath of All-Star guard Kyrie Irving reportedly asking the Cavaliers to trade him, there were some rumblings that James too may follow him out the door, perhaps even as soon as this year.

This is not expected to be the case anymore, however.

According to a recent report from ESPN's Chris Haynes, James "will not waive his no-trade clause for any teams at any point during the 2017-18 season."

James is reportedly going to stay with the Cavaliers through the coming season, regardless of whether Irving will be there with him.

This news should at least stabilize the situation of the Cavaliers to a certain degree, as the decision-makers know that James is going to be with the team and they can seek trade partners and players in return for Irving with that in mind.

With James onboard, the Cavaliers can still emerge as the clear-cut favorites to make the NBA Finals a fourth straight time, provided that they can get back some decent players for Irving should they decide to meet his trade request.

Still, the Cavaliers and their fans may not want to relax too much.

James still has not signed a new contract, which means he can test unrestricted free agency as early as next offseason.

There are already rumblings that he may be planning to move west as soon as his current contract is up, meaning the Cavaliers could lose him for nothing.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and their fans will want to truly savor the moments of this upcoming season, as there is still a chance that it will be LeBron James' last one with the team.