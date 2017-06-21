NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Dealt D'Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson and/or Julius Randle Could Be Next

The NBA offseason is in full swing and the Los Angeles Lakers are making their presence known by striking one big deal, while seemingly laying down the foundation for even bigger ones to follow.

Getting to the deal the Lakers have already pulled off first, sources spoken to by The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski said the Lakers are expected to move guard D'Angelo Russell and center Timofey Mozgov to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for their big man Brook Lopez and the 27th overall pick in the upcoming draft which will take place on Thursday.

The move is an interesting one for the Lakers as it seems to be tipping off the ones they may make in the next few days.

With Russell dealt, the point guard spot has been opened up again, clearing the way for the Lakers to use the second overall pick in their possession to select UCLA's Lonzo Ball. They can also surprise people around the league by choosing Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox.

Not long after that reported trade made the rounds online, noted NBA insider Marc Stein followed with another big reveal of his own. According to a tweet from Stein, the Lakers are apparently "offering Thursday's no. 27 and 28 picks and either Julius Randle or Jordan Clarkson" to the Indiana Pacers in the hopes that package will be enough to acquire star swingman Paul George.

No deal has apparently been agreed upon just yet, but the Lakers are said to be doing what they can.

Even if the Lakers are able to acquire George, there is a chance they may not be done yet making moves.

The Lakers are looking to reclaim contender status and while Lopez - a young and talented point guard - and George would be welcome additions, they may be not enough to even get this team to the playoffs.

There is a good chance that once free agency gets started, the Lakers may be among the teams pushing to sign the biggest names.

Things are changing rapidly in the NBA and more details about the latest happenings should be made available soon.