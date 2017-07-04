NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks Likely Hanging On To Kristaps Porzingis

Reuters/Brad Penner Mar 5, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during warmups before a game against the Golden... Brad Penner March 21, 2017 04:20pm EDT

Perhaps nothing brought more undue stress into the lives of New York Knicks fans recently than the rumblings that came out that the team was apparently listening to trade proposals for Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis is widely regarded as one of the brightest young stars in the NBA today. He is a big man who is capable of finishing at the rim and protecting it well at the other end of the floor while also having enough range to knock down three-point shots at a solid rate.

He is the ideal big man for this current era of the NBA, and for a while there, it seemed as though there was a real chance that the Knicks would move him in exchange for lesser talents.

The good news for die-hard Knicks fans is that it looks as though the team's decision-makers have seemingly moved on from the idea of trading Porzingis.

Speaking during a recent Summer League game involving the Knicks, head coach Jeff Hornacek commented on the situation with Porzingis in the aftermath of team president Phil Jackson's departure.

According to Hornacek, "We love KP and what he does, so I don't see him going anywhere," ESPN's Ian Begley reported.

So, does this mean that Porzingis will stay a Knick for life now?

Well, even if the team may be intent on hanging on to Porzingis, it is still unclear just how much damage all those rumors may have done to the relationship he has with them.

As Frank Isola of the New York Daily News noted in a recent column, the team may still need to mend the relationship with Porzingis, and Hornacek in particular may need to show the young man that he is an authority figure worth trusting.

The situation involving the New York Knicks and Kristaps Porzingis is far from an ideal one at this point, but it is certainly better than where it was not too long ago.