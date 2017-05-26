NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks Looking to Acquire Ricky Rubio From the Minnesota Timberwolves This Summer?

Ricky Rubio, the passing savant who has served as the floor general for the Minnesota Timberwolves throughout his NBA career, could be on the move this summer, and the team that could acquire him may be none other than the New York Knicks.

Reuters/Gary A. VasquezFile photo of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) shooting a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at... Gary A. Vasquez March 12, 2016 12:52am EST

If this sounds familiar, that is because rumors which indicated that the Knicks and Wolves may link up for a trade involving Rubio were already making the rounds earlier this year.

There were even speculations that a deal could be made just before the trading deadline.

No such deal happened back then, of course, but it looks like there may still be a chance that one is struck this summer.

According to a recent report from ESPN's Ian Begley, some people in the Knicks' organization "were hopeful after the trade deadline that they could revisit their attempts to acquire Rubio" during this offseason.

Begley added that it is still unclear if those people from the Knicks still have Rubio in mind, though it would seemingly make a ton of sense for the team to go after the dynamic point guard once again.

One of the top reasons why Rubio would make sense for the Knicks and something Begley already alluded to is that the 26-year-old excels on both ends of the floor, a type of player the team has been lacking in recent years.

Furthermore, if the Knicks do decide to trade valuable assets for Rubio, they can at least rest assured that he will be on the team for a while, as he is signed for both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Plus, Rubio's passing ability could really help bring the best out of developing young big man Kristaps Porzingis.

There is obviously no guarantee yet that the Knicks will be looking to add Rubio this offseason, but if they do decide to go down that path, it is certainly a sensible one for them to take.