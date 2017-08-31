NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks May Already Be Planning for a Future Without Carmelo Anthony

Recent official releases from the team feature no references to Anthony

Reuters/Bill Streicher New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after the shot clock winds down during the second half against the Philadelphia... Bill Streicher January 16, 2017 11:57pm EST

Carmelo Anthony, at this moment in time, is still a member of the New York Knicks. However, it does as seem as though the team has mentally moved on or is at least preparing to move on from the former face of the franchise.

Recently, team president Steve Mills authored a lengthy post published on MSG.com that lays out his vision for the franchise's future.

In the post, Mills touted the virtues of head coach Jeff Hornacek and general manager Scott Perry. He also talked about the style of play he wants the Knicks to feature, one that is gritty on defense and unselfish on offense.

Throughout the post, Mills also mentioned the players he expected to be a part of the team's future, including Kristaps Porzingis, Willy Hernangomez, returning Knick Tim Hardaway Jr. and rookie Frank Ntilikina.

Noticeably absent from the entire post is a mention of Anthony.

It is also worth noting that the team's official Twitter account recently shared an image promoting the franchise's full season plan for the upcoming 2017-18 season. Ntilikina, Porzingis and Hernangomez are included in the image accompanying the tweet.

Once again, noticeably missing from the image is Anthony.

These are likely not accidental omissions.

NBA fans who have been following the league even on a casual basis are likely aware that the relationship between Anthony and the Knicks is not in a good place.

Rumors have been indicating for months that Anthony wants out of New York, but since he has a no-trade clause, the team can only deal him to a franchise he wants to go to.

It has been an unpleasant ordeal for the parties involved, and it certainly looks as though the Knicks are ready for it to be over.

With the 2017-18 regular season inching closer and closer, the time for Anthony to be traded by the Knicks may also be drawing nearer as well.