NBA Trade Rumors: Paul George Tells Pacers He's Leaving Next Year?; LA Lakers Could Be His Next Stop

The Indiana Pacers' main playmaker Paul George is rumored to be leaving his team next year, and it reignited speculations he will soon play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

REUTERS/Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY SportsDecember 1, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Indiana Pacers small forward Paul George (24) controls the ball against the defense of Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Reggie Bullock (25) during the first half at Staples Center.

Sources shared with The Vertical that the National Basketball Association All-Star player recently told the Indiana front office that he intended to go back to the free agency in 2018.

League sources reportedly shared that George's agent, Aaron Mintz, spoke with Pacers president Kevin Pritchard to convey that George does not plan to opt out of his remaining 2018-19 contract via trade, following other speculations that Pritchard is actively negotiating with other teams and putting out George on the table.

Rumors have it that Pritchard previously talked with the Cleveland Cavaliers on the matter of a "one-year rental" agreement involving George. If the deal becomes a reality, George could be spending at least one season with the Cavaliers before he goes back to the free agency.

A report on ESPN added that a "source familiar with the Cavs' thinking" said the Cleveland office could actually be open to the idea of signing George for one season since the team is confident that their "championship culture" can entice the All-Star player to stay.

However, a trade with the Cavaliers could also be unlikely since Pritchard reportedly wants "young players and future picks" that the Cleveland front office also needs. Added to that is the fact that George apparently has other plans. The same report from The Vertical implies that he prefers to go with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Meanwhile, when asked about the rumors that he had already decided to leave Indiana next summer, George said: "I'm under contract as a Pacer. That's all that needs to really be known. I'm here. I'm a Pacer. Again, what I've been dealing with is stories. You guys talking or teams talking. I'm a Pacer. There's no way around that. This is my team, my group and this is where I'm at."