NBA Trade Rumors: Portland Trailblazers Could Be Very Busy Making Deals on Draft Night

A disappointing 2016-17 campaign for the Portland Trailblazers may pave the way for changes to be made in Rip City, and the night of the NBA Draft may bring the first wave of activity.

After surprising their share of fans and analysts last year by making it to the second round of the NBA Playoffs, regression hit the Trailblazers hard in 2017, and the team just managed to sneak into the postseason before being obliterated by the Golden State Warriors.

That outcome was obviously not the one fans and players expected, which may be why rumors are hinting that the Trailblazers may be looking to make some significant changes this offseason.

According to a new report from the Sporting News, the Trailblazers are open to discussing deals involving the multiple first round picks they own. The team currently owns the 15th, 20th and 26th picks in the first round of the draft.

It makes sense that the Trailblazers may indeed be listening to offers for their picks, since they may need to execute some deals if they are going to bounce back next season.

Currently, the team's payroll number for next season is already over $135 million, as seen on Hoops Hype, and that is a lot of money committed to a roster that may do well to earn a sixth or seventh seed.

As the aforementioned report noted, the Trailblazers may be looking to move a big contract together with their coveted draft picks, and that could give them some flexibility or at least a little bit of cap relief.

On top of that, it may also not be ideal for the team to bring in some new rookies who may end up just riding the pine and taking up cap space, given that the focus for this summer will likely be on improving chemistry among the guys already on the roster.

Draft night is always an eventful one in the NBA and this year's installment may feature the Trailblazers making moves.