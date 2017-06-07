NBA Trade Rumors: Quick Finals Loss Could Force Cleveland Cavaliers to Retool, But What Moves Can They Make?

Things move fast in the NBA. At this time last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers were starting their incredible Finals comeback that eventually led to their first title in franchise history. But now, they could be heading for a summer of great uncertainty.

ReutersMay 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) is congratulated by his teammates after making a... David Richard May 23, 2017 11:33pm EDT

Currently, the Cavaliers find themselves staring up at a true basketball juggernaut in the form of the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors feature two MVP-caliber players in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, and a pair of two-way All-Stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. They also have the 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala coming off the bench.

The Cavaliers feature multi-time MVP LeBron James, and All-Stars of their own in Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, and yet the talent gap is clear.

A defeat in this year's Finals loss is not certain just yet, but the Cavaliers would have to pull off something special to come back and win again.

But what if they cannot pull it off and do not even come close to defeating the Warriors for the NBA Championship? What happens then?

Dropping by "The Jim Rome Show," ESPN's Chris Haynes indicated that the Cavaliers may make some moves if they are dispatched quickly by the Warriors.

Haynes then touched on the possibility that the Cavaliers may look to Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony as potential additions, though it is unclear just how realistic it would be for the team to add one, let alone both. Haynes also acknowledged that there may be challenges linked to the Cavaliers adding either or both of those players.

NBA analyst Chris Broussard put forth a different idea for how the Cavaliers could improve. Speaking recently to "The Herd's" Colin Cowherd, Broussard suggested that the Cavaliers may want to look into potentially adding Indiana Pacers forward Paul George to the roster, if they lose quickly.

It is still unclear if the Cavaliers can go after players such as Anthony, George or Paul, but if they do want to make changes, then they will likely have to get creative, given that they do not have a lot of flexibility.

For now, the Cleveland Cavaliers still have their sights set on trying to win this year's Finals, but if that pursuit proves unsuccessful, they may be heading to an eventful summer.