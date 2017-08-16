NBA Trade Rumors: Race to Acquire Carmelo Anthony May Be Down to the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers

Anthony reportedly still prefers to join the Rockets over any other team

Reuters/Brad Penner Apr 6, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) inspects the ball before a game against the... Brad Penner April 14, 2017 04:49pm EDT

Despite all the rumors and drama, Carmelo Anthony is still a member of the New York Knicks. However, that may change soon enough, and there may only be two teams left that have a shot at acquiring the former All-Star.

One of those teams is believed to be the Houston Rockets.

The Rockets have been hot on the Melo trail ever since they managed to swing a deal to acquire Chris Paul.

Now, there are legitimate concerns that need to be raised about the type of defense that a team featuring both Anthony and James Harden will field, but offensively, there is a chance that a Melo-boosted Rockets squad may have enough firepower to hang with the NBA's elite.

It is not just the Rockets who may be interested as well.

In a recent report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Anthony himself supposedly "remains steadfast that he only plans to waive his no-trade clause for the Rockets and refuses to expand his list to include more possible destinations."

Still, that does not necessarily mean that no other teams have a shot.

The Portland Trail Blazers, for instance, have made it clear that they would be happy to acquire Anthony.

Wojnarowski recently dropped by "The Ryen Russillo Show" and talked about how the Blazers are an "interesting" squad to monitor with regards to this whole Anthony situation, the team's website reported. Wojnarowski even mentioned that the Blazers have "piqued Carmelo's interest at the very least."

Again, it is still worth pointing out here that Anthony may not be open to the idea of signing off on a deal to Portland just yet, but that it is at least on his radar is something to keep in mind.

This long and drawn out situation regarding Anthony potentially getting dealt is still ongoing, but it may be coming to an end soon now that it looks like only two teams remain interested.