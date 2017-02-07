NBA Trade Rumors: What Kind of Player Could the Boston Celtics Trade For?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Perhaps no team in the league right now is as well-equipped to make a trade as the Boston Celtics, which is why so many NBA trade rumors have linked the team to several supposedly available players.

Jan 25, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) controls the ball while Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley

The Celtics possess numerous assets in the form of young, talented players with upsides left to realize as well as potentially high draft picks that could yield franchise-defining stars.

Beyond those, the Celtics also have stashed players who are drawing plenty of interest even as they play overseas, with one general manager even telling Sporting News that these players could provide "a lot of value" for teams that may be able to deal for them.

That's why it's easy to understand why the team has been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Chicago Bulls guard/forward Jimmy Butler and New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony.

Of course, just because the Celtics can deal for those players, that doesn't necessarily mean that they will.

There's a chance that any trade for a star-level player will require the Celtics to give up one of their Brooklyn Nets picks that are likely to be near the top end of the draft, and those are arguably more valuable since they can provide the team with young players who can be good for them over a longer period of time.

Still, the Celtics do have room to improve, particularly up front where a rim protector could make a huge difference for them come playoff time.

Dallas Mavericks center Andrew Bogut and Orlando Magic big man Serge Ibaka stand out as shot-blocking players who the team may be able to acquire without needing to give up their precious Brooklyn picks, so it wouldn't be that surprising if the Boston-based squad traded for one of these players before the deadline passes.

With this season's trading deadline set for Feb. 23, fans of the Boston Celtics may want to keep close tabs on the newest NBA trade rumors, as their favorite team could be one of the active squads.