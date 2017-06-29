NBA Trade Rumors: What's Next for the New York Knicks and Carmelo Anthony With Phil Jackson Out of the Picture?

Carmelo Anthony is still a member of the New York Knicks but it is unclear how much longer this will be the case.

Reuters/Bill StreicherNew York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after the shot clock winds down during the second half against the Philadelphia... Bill Streicher January 16, 2017 11:57pm EST

After a tumultuous and at times contentious 2016-17 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Anthony would be playing for a new team once the next season came around.

Then president of basketball operations Phil Jackson was not shy about his desire to have the team move on from Anthony this offseason, but something new has happened on that front.

Jackson and the Knicks have decided to part ways recently. And now, fans are wondering if this change will impact what moves are made this summer.

To be more specific, there are fans waiting to see if this front office shake-up will change what happens to Anthony.

For now, it does not seem as though things have changed that much when it comes to Anthony however.

According to sources spoken to by NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the only thing that has apparently changed is that the Knicks are now no longer looking to negotiate a buyout with Anthony and are instead pivoting to trying to secure a trade.

So, which teams may be interested in acquiring Anthony?

The Houston Rockets are fresh off acquiring superstar point guard Chris Paul, and now they may have their sights set on other stars.

Citing a source, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that the Rockets are apparently interested in acquiring either Anthony or Indiana Pacers forward Paul George.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have also been mentioned previously as a team that may be looking to acquire Anthony, though they may not have the assets needed to swing a trade.

One thing worth noting here is that Anthony still holds a no-trade clause, so no deal can be made without his approval.

Needless to say, this situation involving Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks is not over just yet, though it may be cleared up before this offseason is over.