NBA Trade Rumors: Which Team Could Deal for Marc Gasol of the Memphis Grizzlies?

Reuters/Justin Ford Feb 8, 2016; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) walks off the court after the first half against the Portland... Justin Ford February 09, 2016 11:23pm EST

This wildly entertaining NBA offseason notably featured a flurry of trades that led to All-Stars being sent to new teams, and there is a chance that at least one more big name could be on the move.

For those who may have missed it, a report from Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports contained an interesting little tidbit related to a player on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Two league executives reportedly mentioned that center Marc Gasol is a player to watch on the currently quite barren trade market for the stars.

The tip from the two executives is not that surprising.

Gasol is being paid big money to star for a team that for right now, at least, looks like it will have a tough time even just making the playoffs in the loaded Western Conference. Gasol may be a beloved figure in Memphis but he may be even more valuable to the Grizzlies now as a player they can trade in exchange for assets that can facilitate a rebuild.

Now, there is still no clear indicator that the Grizzlies are indeed looking to trade Gasol, but if they do, which teams could be interested?

The Boston Celtics have been linked to just about every All-Star that ended up in the rumor mill over the past few years, so it should come as no surprise that they were mentioned as a possible landing spot for Gasol as well.

Should the Toronto Raptors find a way to free up some more cap space, perhaps they too can look at Gasol as a possible acquisition. The Raptors are built to win now but are also in the unfortunate position of needing to find a way to topple LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to actually notch those truly meaningful victories. Teaming Gasol up with Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan may at least change things up a bit, and if things really click, then maybe that trio can even pull off an upset.

If the Grizzlies suddenly decide that they want to cut payroll, then perhaps Gasol may be moved to one of the few teams with cap room left to spare, a scenario that may not be ideal for the player but could be one the franchise makes if they decide that this current iteration of the team has already peaked.

Marc Gasol remains a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, but things can change rapidly in the NBA. At the very least, this is one situation fans will want to keep an eye on.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.