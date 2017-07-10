NBA Trade Rumors: Which Team Will Ultimately Be Able to Acquire Carmelo Anthony From the New York Knicks?

Reuters/Bill Streicher New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after the shot clock winds down during the second half against the Philadelphia... Bill Streicher January 16, 2017 11:57pm EST

Many dominoes have already fallen this NBA offseason, leading to All-Stars changing teams and new faces showing up in new places, though the situation involving Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks is one that has remained unresolved.

Currently, the Knicks are still expected to move on from Anthony in some form or fashion prior to the start of the next season, though how they will do that remains the big question.

The Knicks would obviously not want to lose a still capable player for nothing, which is why rumors are hinting that they may be seeking trades for the former face of the franchise.

Recently, two teams have emerged as the frontrunners and possibly even the only candidates in the Anthony Sweepstakes. These are the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Houston Rockets.

So, which team is currently the favorite to land Anthony?

Well, if Anthony's preference is the main factor, then the Cavaliers may be in the lead.

In a recent report from league insider Sam Amico posted on Amicohoops.net, Anthony supposedly prefers the Cavaliers over the Rockets.

With Anthony in possession of a no-trade clause, it seems like his preference for the Cavaliers would be the deciding factor. However, it is not quite that simple.

The Knicks want to get as much back for Anthony as they can, and as it stands now, the Rockets may be capable of putting forth a better trade offer with younger players who still have a lot left to realize.

According to a recent report from ESPN, the Rockets have also turned their "full attention" to making a deal for Anthony and their best offer may be able to trump Cleveland's.

Even with two trade partners emerging from the pack, where Anthony plays next year remains a question that cannot be answered easily, but a resolution should be provided eventually.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.