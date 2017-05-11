NBA Trade Rumors: Which Teams May Actually Have a Shot at Acquiring New York Knicks Big Man Kristaps Porzingis?

The past few days have been pretty interesting for New York Knicks big man Kristaps Porzingis, and while the commotion has died down a bit, there is still plenty of attention being paid to this particular situation.

Mar 5, 2017; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks power forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during warmups before a game against the Golden State Warriors

For the fans who may have missed it, an earlier report from ESPN's Ian Begley revealed that "several teams" have apparently contacted the Knicks looking to talk about possible deals involving the talented Latvian coming off his sophomore season.

The inquiries reportedly came in after Porzingis opted not to attend his exit meeting with team president Phil Jackson.

The teams who reportedly contacted the Knicks remain unknown, but given Porzingis' potential, skillset and his affordable contract, it would seem that just about all the other franchises in the league could benefit from adding him.

Still, not all teams may actually be capable of pulling off a trade for Porzingis.

If the Knicks were to ever make Porzingis available, they would likely ask for a king's ransom in return for a player who looks like he has the potential to become a true superstar in the NBA.

The Knicks would likely look for some combination of young players and good draft picks in return for Porzingis, and only a few teams can supply that.

The Boston Celtics are among those franchises who may be able to put together an appealing enough bundle of players and picks to acquire Porzingis, especially since they have those highly coveted Brooklyn Nets draft picks.

Looking west, the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets may also have enough to entice the Knicks to sign off on a deal, as those clubs have managed to stockpile valuable assets while rebuilding.

For now, it does not look as though any deal involving Porzingis is about to be made, but this situation looks far from resolved and it is one fans will want to keep tabs on as the NBA moves into the offseason.

