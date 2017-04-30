NBA Trade Rumors: Which Teams May Be Prime Candidates to Deal for New York Knicks Forward Carmelo Anthony?

A tumultuous 2016-17 season has put the New York Knicks in a tough spot, particularly when it comes to one of their featured players, forward Carmelo Anthony.

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after the shot clock winds down during the second half against the Philadelphia

Once considered the franchise's marquee player, the Knicks are now widely expected to shop Anthony this summer in the hopes of offloading the remainder of his contract and rebuilding the team around someone else.

Though Anthony may no longer be in his absolute prime, he remains a serviceable player and one a team looking to contend may be interested in.

The Boston Celtics may be one of those squads interested in acquiring Anthony's services.

A source spoken to by the New York Post even shared that the team's coaching staff was apparently "in favor of trading for Anthony at the trading deadline, but general manager Danny Ainge had too many reservations."

Still, those trade talks could heat up again and it is easy to see why the Celtics may be looking at Anthony as a potential upgrade, given how their current roster is light on prolific scorers, with dynamic point guard Isaiah Thomas serving as the lone creator and finisher for the team for certain stretches.

The Celtics also have the assets to make a deal happen quickly, and even Anthony may sign off on a trade that would allow him to join a team that looks to be on the rise.

The Los Angeles Clippers could also be involved in the Anthony Sweepstakes this summer.

An earlier report from the Sporting News featured input from executives and there were some of them who viewed the Clippers as the "logical destination" for Anthony.

One team that may not be in the running to land Anthony this offseason, at least if some vocal fans had their way, may be the Miami Heat. A recent article from the PalmBeachPost.com featured some comments from fans who made it clear that they do not want Anthony on the team.

The situation involving the New York Knicks and Carmelo Anthony will definitely be one to monitor this offseason, as its possible resolution could significantly impact other NBA teams heading into the 2017-18 season.

