NBA Trade Rumors: Why Boston Celtics Giving Up Their Coveted Future Assets for Anthony Davis Is a Smart Move

Anthony Davis is already one of the best players in the NBA, and it is not unreasonable to suggest that he can still get better, which is why it is easy to understand why there is a lot of fascination surrounding his situation.

Davis is currently a member of the New Orleans Pelicans, a team expected to contend for one of the lower playoff seeds in the Western Conference.

While there is no indication right now that the Pelicans are even considering trading Davis, things can change in a hurry if the team flounders this season. With fellow All-Star and Pelican DeMarcus Cousins having the option to leave town after the end of the 2017-18 season, there is a very real chance that Davis could again be the lone star on a team going nowhere fast.

This is where the Boston Celtics come in.

For years now, the Celtics have been stockpiling assets through shrewd moves and have managed to assemble what is arguably the best collection of them in the league.

The Celtics have been remarkably patient with those assets too, holding off on dealing them for players widely seen as rentals.

The Celtics may have been able to resist the temptation to use those assets for now, but things may be different when it comes to Davis.

Speaking about a potential deal involving Davis and the Celtics, The Vertical's Chris Mannix mentioned in an appearance on CSNNE's "Early Edition" that it may take the "greatest package of players in NBA history" to acquire the young superstar, NESN reported.

Mannix then made the case that even if the Celtics have to give up their treasure trove of assets for Davis, it could still be a move that turns out to be worth it for them. Mannix pointed to Davis' age, abilities and the possibility that he can lure other free agents to Boston as reasons for why he can be worth the historically high price tag.

For now, there is still no Davis deal imminent, especially with the Pelicans still hoping he can play well with Cousins.

By this time next year, however, things could be very different when it comes to Anthony Davis and the Boston Celtics.