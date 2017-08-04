NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Cleveland Cavaliers Have Not Dealt Kyrie Irving Yet

Irving reportedly not willing to sign an extension with any team that trades for him

Reuters/David Richard May 23, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) reacts after making a three-point basket at the end of... David Richard May 24, 2017 12:12am EDT

It has been a while now since current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the NBA after a reported trade request from him was made public.

Irving's the type of player that warrants attention from fans and rival franchises alike, the kind of superstar that can fill arenas and stat sheets.

So, why then has a trade for him not materialized yet?

In all likelihood, numerous factors are getting in the way.

First off, Irving himself may be one of the reasons why no deal has been made thus far.

Just recently, the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Terry Pluto reported that "Irving is not about to commit to any team at this point. He has two seasons left on his contract and wants to keep his options open."

Talented as Irving is, two years is still a short amount of time. Just about every team in the league would have a hard time assembling a championship-caliber core around Irving within just two years, so there is a chance that he may leave town before the franchise that trades for him can even contend seriously.

Given that, it is hard to blame teams for being hesitant to part with their prime assets with no assurances that Irving will become a long-term member of the roster.

Beyond Irving's apparent desire to "keep his options open," another factor that may be holding up a deal is that the Cavaliers may be asking for a lot.

The Cavaliers have their sights set on contending for a championship next season, and are likely eyeing players who can help them win right now and in the future in exchange for their All-Star point guard.

Again, few teams have the players who fit what the Cavaliers are looking for and those that do may not want to trade them away for someone not guaranteed to stay long-term.

The Cavaliers want max value for Irving, and the player himself does not yet want to be linked to a team for the foreseeable future. All of those things can only work to make this situation more complicated and they could also mean that Irving is not going to be traded for a while.