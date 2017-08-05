NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Denver Nuggets May Be Hesitant to Part With Prime Assets for Kyrie Irving

Rumors hint that Nuggets may not be willing to deal young players Gary Harris and Jamal Murray for Irving

Reuters/Ken Blaze Jan 19, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) shoots over the defense of Phoenix Suns center Tyson... Ken Blaze January 19, 2017 10:57pm EST

The Kyrie Irving saga is still ongoing, and if recent rumors are to be believed, the Denver Nuggets will not be the team that puts an end to this situation.

Just to summarize things up quickly, Irving reportedly requested a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers a while back. Since then, numerous rumors have been pointing to possible landing spots for the talented point guard.

To this point though, no team has traded for Irving just yet, even though it seems like there are some franchises who have the players/assets needed to make a deal.

The Nuggets are believed to be one of those franchises.

Currently, the Nuggets' roster features some bright young stars like center Nikola Jokic and guards Gary Harris and Jamal Murray. A package including players from that trio would likely be good enough to land Irving, but the Nuggets are apparently not looking to do that.

For one, Jokic showed last season that he can be the hub of a good NBA offense and the team likely considers him untouchable now.

As for Harris and Murray, the Nuggets are reportedly not too keen on trading them as well.

According to a recent article from the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Terry Pluto, the Nuggets are reportedly not going to trade Harris and Murray for Irving, which is not an unreasonable stance for the team to take.

The Nuggets are building something in Denver, and Harris and Murray are key components of their core.

Plus, with reportedly no assurance that Irving will sign an extension with a team that trades for him, giving up two young and talented players with plenty of potential in a deal for him just seems way too risky.

It is certainly possible that a team at some point will deem it worth the risk to give up valuable assets in exchange for Irving, but at this moment, it just does not seem likely that the Denver Nuggets will be that team.