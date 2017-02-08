NBA Trade Rumors: Why the New Orleans Pelicans Are Being Linked to Possible Deals Involving Frontcourt Players

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled for much of this year, as they are currently sitting outside of the Western Conference playoff picture. This is probably why some of the latest NBA trade rumors are hinting that they may be seeking roster upgrades.

Reuters/Trevor RuszkowskiJan 16, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) leaves the floor after an injury in the second... Trevor Ruszkowski January 25, 2017 11:58pm EST

Recently, noted NBA insider Sam Amick of USA Today Sports mentioned in a recent report that the Pelicans are apparently having discussions with the Philadelphia 76ers regarding a deal that could involve big man Jahlil Okafor.

The deal would reportedly involve Okafor moving to New Orleans in exchange for the Pelicans giving up a first round draft pick.

Notably, this is not the first time that the Pelicans have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for a talented big man who could be on the trading block.

In an earlier article, ESPN's Zach Lowe shared information from some league sources that indicated that the Pelicans had engaged the Atlanta Hawks in "exploratory talks" reportedly involving center Dwight Howard, though those discussions have not led to any deal thus far.

Combine the Okafor chatter with the previous Howard rumor, and these seem to suggest that the Pelicans may be looking to add talented big men to their roster.

With franchise star Anthony Davis currently being asked to take on heavy burdens on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor, it should come as no surprise that the Pelicans may want to find him a frontcourt partner who could alleviate the load he's carrying at least a little bit.

Okafor's polished post game could help take some pressure off Davis on the offensive end, while Howard's still impressive rim protection and rebounding could allow Davis to conserve energy on the defensive end.

For now, however, no deal has been struck. But the NBA trade rumors involving the New Orleans Pelicans aren't likely to stop coming out just yet, and perhaps not until either the team finds their ideal frontcourt partner for Davis or the trading deadline passes will the speculations die down.