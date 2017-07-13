NBA Trade Rumors: Why the New Orleans Pelicans May Be Interested in Acquiring Reggie Jackson From the Detroit Pistons

Reuters/Raj Mehta Jan 16, 2016; Auburn Hills, MI, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors... Raj Mehta January 17, 2016 12:38am EST

The New Orleans Pelicans are about to embark on what could be one of the most significant seasons in their history, and they appear to be doing whatever they can to make sure that they are prepared for it.

Earlier this year, the Pelicans traded some of their notable assets to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins.

It was a win-now move for the franchise, though it did not end up paying off during this past season as the team fell short of the playoffs.

Now, they are only guaranteed one more year of Cousins, and with the team lacking the kind of cap flexibility that allowed them to make a real splash in free agency, they instead opted to re-sign guard Jrue Holiday in the hopes that giving him, Cousins and face of the franchise Anthony Davis a summer to play and practice together will allow them to work as a more cohesive and effective unit.

It looks like the Pelicans are not done as well.

According to a recent report from Basketball Insiders, the Pelicans and Detroit Pistons have apparently talked about a possible trade that would send guard Reggie Jackson to New Orleans in exchange for E'Twaun Moore and Alexis Ajinca.

Furthermore, Pelicans guard/forward Quincy Pondexter may also be involved in the deal.

Notably, Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated also reported earlier this year that the Pelicans have thought about making an offer to the Pistons for Jackson.

On the surface, it may seem strange that the Pelicans are going after Jackson after they re-signed Holiday, especially since they essentially play the same position and the trade itself could cost them some solid contributors.

For a franchise that needs to do what it can to show its stars that they want to competitive, it may be a necessary gamble, however.

Jackson is an exciting talent that has shown he can be very productive in the past and the Pelicans may be banking on that. If Jackson manages to regain that 2015-16 form of his, he can then be another borderline star the Pelicans can have lined up alongside their twin towers of Cousins and Davis as well as Holiday.

A core of Jackson, Holiday, Cousins and Davis also possesses an intriguing upside, the kind that can turn it into a promising contender in the stacked Western Conference.

If the Pelicans stand pat, they may have a tough time making it to the playoffs next season.

Acquiring Jackson in exchange for quality contributors could be a risky move for the Pelicans, but it may be better doing it than standing idly by.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.