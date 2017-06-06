NBA Trade Rumors: Why the New York Knicks May Be Looking at Ricky Rubio to Upgrade Their Point Guard Spot This Offseason

New York may be known for having produced some great point guards in the past, but the Knicks themselves have not had a good floor general on the roster consistently, and that may be something they are looking to address this offseason.

Reuters/Gary A. VasquezFile photo of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) shooting a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at... Gary A. Vasquez March 12, 2016 12:52am EST

Rumors from the past season have already linked the Knicks to Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio, and apparently, basketball fans should not forget about that just yet.

According to a recent report from ESPN's Ian Begley, "some members of the organization" are again interested in trying to swing a trade for the aforementioned Rubio.

Rubio has not exactly distinguished himself as a star-level player in the league thus far in his NBA career, but even if he has not quite reached that level, there are still reasons why it makes sense for the Knicks to go after him.

For instance, given how poorly the Knicks moved the ball around last season, it may be a good idea for them to add a point guard with a pass-first mentality. Rubio is not just a spectacular passer as well, as he is also a plus on the defensive end on the floor, which again would be helpful to a team that struggled so mightily on that end this past season.

On top of that, Rubio's age and fairly reasonable contract serve to make him a fairly safe option for the Knicks.

Rubio is definitely a player who can be helpful to the Knicks in many ways, but at the end of the day, whether or not he ends up with the team will likely depend on how much it may cost to acquire him.

Still, if the Knicks are able to swing a deal for Rubio, they may find themselves better off for having done so in the long run.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.