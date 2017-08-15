NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Phoenix Suns Will Likely not Include Rookie Josh Jackson in Any Offer for Kyrie Irving

Jackson was selected fourth overall by the Suns in the most recent NBA Draft

Reuters/Brad Penner Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Josh Jackson (Kansas) is introduced by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the number four overall pick... Brad Penner June 22, 2017 08:11pm EDT

The Phoenix Suns are viewed by quite a few analysts and fans as a team that could end up trading for Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving. But if such a deal is going to happen, it will likely not involve Josh Jackson.

Part of the reason why the Suns have been regarded as a potential trading partner for the Cavaliers is because the Phoenix-based squad currently possesses an interesting collection of players.

Point guard Eric Bledsoe has been mentioned as a player that the Cavaliers could count on as a suitable replacement for Irving, thanks to him being a solid contributor on both ends of the court.

Bledsoe alone is not enough if the Suns want Irving, however, which is why Jackson's name has been mentioned in trade rumors.

Jackson, the fourth overall pick in the latest NBA Draft, is a hyper-athletic wing with the potential to be a lockdown defender and a playmaking forward. He is a blue chip prospect, the kind any team would want, which explains why the Cavaliers would prefer that he be part of the package for Irving.

That does not look like it will happen, however. Even Jackson himself seems fairly confident that he is not going to Cleveland, at least not via a trade.

During a recent interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Jackson shared his thoughts regarding the recent trade rumors, ClutchPoints reported.

According to Jackson, "I think if that was going to happen, it would've happened by now." He also revealed that he "got a feeling that the trade wasn't going to happen."

Beyond just Jackson seeming confident that he will remain a member of the Phoenix Suns, it also makes plenty of sense for the team to hang on to him.

As currently constructed, the Suns are likely not a playoff team, but they do have a talented core made up of young players.

In addition to Jackson, the Suns also have the sweet-shooting Devin Booker and 2016 first round picks Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss. Maybe the Suns are not that good just yet, but if those players are able to grow and get better together, they can then turn the team into a serious contender very quickly.

Irving would likely provide a quick upgrade, but the Suns retaining their core may be the better move for the franchise long term.

Jackson is an important part of the core, and he will likely be a Phoenix Sun for a long time.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.