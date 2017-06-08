NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Sacramento Kings May Be Willing to Pay a High Price for the Opportunity to Draft De'Aaron Fox

The Sacramento Kings have not exactly enjoyed plenty of success over the past few years, and that is something they understandably want to change sooner rather than later.

Wikimedia Commons/TonyTheTigerDe'Aaron Fox at the 2016 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

Similar to many struggling NBA teams, the Kings are looking at the NBA Draft as something that may help them.

A new rumor is even hinting that the team may be willing to give up a lot just to get an opportunity to draft one player in particular.

In a recent mock draft, noted NBA insider Chad Ford wrote about what the Kings may have in mind with regards to the picks they have.

Ford reported, "There's talk inside the organization about combining picks No. 5 and 10 to move up in the draft to secure Fox."

That is a lot for the team to give up, especially since there is a chance that Fox will still be on the board by the time they can make their first pick.

Still, there are reasons why it would make sense for the Kings to give up real assets in exchange for a guaranteed opportunity to select Fox.

In a league that is placing more and more value on having players who can excel on both ends of the floor, Fox stands out as both a dynamic playmaker and lockdown defender who is capable of using his athleticism in different ways to overcome opponents.

Fox, being such a good defender, also works to give him a higher floor than other notable prospects in the draft, so even if his offensive game doesn't translate to the league right away, the Kings may still be adding a contributor to the team at the very least.

Given his considerable talents, it can even be argued that Fox is the second-best prospect in the draft behind University of Washington guard Markelle Fultz.

The Sacramento Kings simply cannot afford to miss on another draft pick again, so even if it means potentially paying a high price, it would not be surprising to see them do all they can to acquire the player who they see as the best pick for them.