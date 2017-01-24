NBA Trade Rumors: Will 2017 Trading Deadline Again Involve Numerous Point Guards Being Dealt?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

As fans may remember, the chaotic 2015 trading deadline was largely defined by numerous teams swapping point guards.

Reuters/Steve MitchellMay 13, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) prepares to shoot the ball in front of Toronto Raptors forward... Steve Mitchell May 13, 2016 10:58pm EDT

The latest batch of NBA trade rumors are hinting at numerous point guards potentially being moved, which is something that also happened not too long ago.

An article from Basketball Insiders details the many trades that took place on that day, and as readers can see, several talented point guards were dealt.

Notable point guards traded on that day nearly two years ago include Isaiah Thomas, Goran Dragic, Reggie Jackson, Brandon Knight, Michael Carter-Williams and even Andre Miller.

Thomas has emerged as an All-Star for the Boston Celtics, while Dragic has turned into the lead guard for the Miami Heat. Jackson is the incumbent starter for the Detroit Pistons. Meanwhile, Knight and Carter-Williams are filling key bench roles for the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls respectively.

Now, it seems like numerous teams across the league are again looking to deal their point guards.

Just a few days ago, there were rumblings that the Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves could work out a deal that would have sent the aforementioned Jackson out of Motown in exchange for another point guard in Ricky Rubio.

That deal seems to be dead for now, but as ESPN senior writer Marc Stein noted in a recent report, the Timberwolves are still apparently looking to trade Rubio.

It's not just Rubio though as the same Dragic mentioned above has also been named in some trade rumors. A separate report from Stein revealed that the Orlando Magic apparently tried to deal for Dragic, but their offer may not have been what the members of the Heat's front office were looking for.

Other point guards who have had their names mentioned in trade rumors include Rajon Rondo of the Chicago Bulls and the also previously mentioned Knight, while the reigning NBA Champions, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are also believed to be looking for a backup point guard.

Teams still have some time to negotiate deals with the trading deadline set for Feb. 23, but with the All-Star break fast approaching, it may not be long before these NBA trade rumors start turning into actual deals.