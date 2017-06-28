NBA Trade Rumors: Will Current Minnesota Timberwolves Guard Ricky Rubio Be Dealt to the Utah Jazz?

The Minnesota Timberwolves were arguably the biggest winners of draft night after they managed to acquire star swingman Jimmy Butler from the Chicago Bulls. However, it looks like they are still far from done when it comes to reconfiguring their roster.

Reuters/Gary A. VasquezFile photo of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio (9) shooting a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at... Gary A. Vasquez March 12, 2016 12:52am EST

To be more specific, recent rumors are hinting that the Timberwolves may be looking to trade their point guard Ricky Rubio.

It makes sense that the Timberwolves may be looking to move Rubio.

With Butler now in the fold, the Timberwolves have definitely improved their roster in many ways, but they are arguably somewhat lacking in their shooting.

Though Rubio brings a lot to the table such as his playmaking skills and solid defense, he is still far from a good shooter.

In a league where shooting is now more important than ever, the Timberwolves may struggle to field a good offense with Rubio, Butler and Andrew Wiggins taking up three of the five starting lineup slots even though they are not known for being above average marksmen.

That is why Rubio may not be an ideal fit for this new iteration of the Timberwolves.

The good news for them is that there may already be another team interested in acquiring Rubio and that may be the Utah Jazz.

League sources spoken to by NBA insider Marc Stein revealed that "Utah is among the teams to express trade interest in the veteran point guard."

The Jazz already feature quite a few standout defenders on their team. Adding Rubio would only serve to further fortify that defense. His passing skills may also come in handy, considering how many athletic finishers are on the team.

Of course, this deal will still hinge on what the Timberwolves may ask from the Jazz in exchange for Rubio, and for now, specific details about that remain unavailable.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.