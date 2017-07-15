NBA Trade Rumors: Will Eric Bledsoe Be the Next Starting Point Guard for the New York Knicks?

Reuters/Ken Blaze Jan 19, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe (2) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman... Ken Blaze January 19, 2017 10:57pm EST

It has been a while since point guard was seen as a position of strength for the New York Knicks, but the team may be looking to change that heading into the 2017-18 NBA season.

While the free agent market may already be lacking in stellar point guard options, the trade market may not be quite as barren and the Knicks could be looking to pounce.

According to a recent report from the New York Post, the Knicks recently contacted the Phoenix Suns to talk about Eric Bledsoe.

ESPN's Ian Begley also reported that the Knicks have indeed talked to the Suns about Bledsoe.

Bledsoe may be one of the more underrated players in the league. Though the Suns finished nowhere near the playoffs last year, Bledsoe's play was not one of the reasons for that. He may have even merited serious All-Star consideration had the Suns just managed to notch a few more wins before the break.

The 27-year-old would also represent a massive upgrade at the point guard spot over last season's version of Derrick Rose. And with just a little under $29 million remaining on his two-year contract, the Knicks do not have to make an enormous financial commitment, at least compared to the going rate of other good starting point guards these days.

Of course, the issue here is whether or not the Knicks have enough to deal for Bledsoe. They are not exactly flush with assets at the moment and they may need to get really creative if they are going to pry a top talent like Bledsoe away from Phoenix.

At this point, the Knicks landing Bledsoe still seems like a bit of a longshot without other teams getting involved, so it may take a while before this whole matter is sorted out.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.