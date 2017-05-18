NBA Trade Rumors: Will Lottery Luck Lead to Los Angeles Lakers Dealing D'Angelo Russell?

Lottery night proved to be a lucky one for the Los Angeles Lakers, as they managed to land the second overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft. However, this night could be a fateful one for the franchise in more ways than one.

While the draft itself is not until June 22, rumors and mock drafts have already hinted that the Lakers may be thinking about selecting UCLA freshman Lonzo Ball with their pick.

The Lakers taking Ball makes sense, as many scouts consider the young guard to be a potential franchise player. But if the people in charge of the team do decide to go down this route, does that mean that other roster moves will be made?

Ball is considered a top-notch point guard prospect and his talent certainly justifies him being taken with the second overall pick. However, as some fans may recall, just two years ago, the Lakers also used the second overall pick on another point guard.

That point guard drafted two years ago is none other than D'Angelo Russell, and with Ball emerging as the Lakers' likely selection for this year, uncertainty has started to cloud Russell's future in Los Angeles.

Other teams around the NBA have apparently noticed that as well.

According to a recent report from Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer, "multiple NBA teams are evaluating trade packages for D'Angelo Russell."

Now, that alone does not necessarily mean that the Lakers are looking to deal, and given their investment in Russell, they may want to see how he and Ball work together first before they think about any deals.

In any case, there is still some time to go before the Lakers will have to make their big decisions with regards to the draft and possibly even Russell, and this situation could develop as more teams get their offseason plans in order as well.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.