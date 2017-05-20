NBA Trade Rumors: Will Result of Draft Lottery Affect the Situation Involving Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks?

Time and time again, the New York Knicks have attempted and failed to build a consistent contender. And with the team now in the midst of another rough stretch, is it time for them to hit the reset button hard?

Reuters/Bill StreicherNew York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after the shot clock winds down during the second half against the Philadelphia... Bill Streicher January 16, 2017 11:57pm EST

More often than not, teams looking to rebuild do so by using the draft. And for what it is worth, the Knicks have had some measure of success when it comes to selecting young players.

Kristaps Porzingis, the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, has turned out to be even better than expected and he is now a potential cornerstone for the franchise.

Porzingis is just one piece, however, and while the Knicks do have some other intriguing young talents, they will need more if they want to really build something sustainable and special.

This makes the upcoming draft and the weeks leading up to it particularly important for the Knicks.

Armed with the eighth pick, the Knicks will likely still have some promising prospects to choose from.

As Daily Knicks noted, the top options that will likely still be available when the team's time to make their pick comes around include guards Dennis Smith, Frank Ntilikina and forward Jonathan Isaac.

The last of those prospects is particularly interesting since the Knicks taking him may be a sign that they really are set to part ways with multi-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

Isaac would likely be viewed as the replacement to Anthony if the Knicks draft him, and the team may also want to give him every opportunity to develop by giving him significant minutes.

If Anthony was to stay with the team with Isaac onboard, that may add even more stress to what is already a pretty tense situation.

Furthermore, the Knicks may also want to double down on this draft as well, and they can do so by dealing Anthony ahead of it and acquiring a first round pick in return that may help with a potential rebuild.

The New York Knicks are about to reach a crossroads once again this offseason and what they do in the lead-up to and during the draft will help determine if they are finally back on track or if they may again be searching for answers by this time next year.