NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Boston Celtics Be Able to Acquire New Orleans Pelicans Star Anthony Davis?

Reuters/Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Jan 16, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) leaves the floor after an injury in the second... Trevor Ruszkowski January 25, 2017 11:58pm EST

The Boston Celtics arguably have the most impressive collection of assets in the league, ranging from young and talented players to cost-effective veterans and draft picks expected to end up in the lottery.

Now, a new rumor is hinting that they may be willing to use some of those assets to land one particular player, with that being Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans.

It is easy to see why the Celtics are interested in Davis, and in all likelihood, just about every team in the league is probably interested in the Pelicans star.

Davis is one of the NBA's true top talents, a mobile big man capable of hitting shots from outside and finishing at the rim, while sprinkling in impressive shot-blocking and an ability to hang with smaller guards attacking from the perimeter.

Every team in the NBA will be better off for having Davis, but the Celtics in particular may covet him because he can single-handedly elevate them to another level, the level at which they may be able to competently contend with the league's powerhouses – the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics know that and other teams may be aware of it too.

According to a recent report from Chris Mannix of The Vertical, executives around the league apparently expect the Celtics to have their eyes glued to the Pelicans because of Davis.

If Davis and the Pelicans have a good year, then nothing may happen. However, if things go south quickly, the Celtics may then pounce, the report noted.

Thus far, despite being linked to quite a few All-Stars, the Celtics have held off on using some of their prime trade assets to make a deal. But that may change if Davis is the one on the trading block.

Superstars like Davis do not become available too often, and if he ever does reach the trading market, then the Celtics may be right there waiting with assets in hand to trade for him.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.