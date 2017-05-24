NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Chicago Bulls Move Their Star Player Jimmy Butler This Summer?

Trade rumors continue to swirl around the Chicago Bulls and particularly around their best player Jimmy Butler, and with good reason.

Reuters/Kamil KrzaczynskiJan 1, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler (21) shoots against the New York Knicks during the first half at... Kamil Krzaczynski January 02, 2016 12:11am EST

The Bulls just finished what was a mostly unimpressive season that ended with them coughing up a 2-0 lead to the Boston Celtics and bowing out of the playoffs in six games.

It is not just this season that is an issue as well, as there is no clear path for the team to suddenly vault themselves into the contender's circle.

With the Bulls mired in mediocrity, they will be hard-pressed to lure free agents who can help Butler.

The upcoming draft does not provide a ton of hope either. Armed with the 16th overall pick in the draft, the Bulls will be lucky to snag a rotation player and they would have to really defy the odds to land a future All-Star with that pick.

To put it simply, there is no clear path for the Bulls to get significantly better next season and maybe even in the one after that, which is why now may be the ideal time for them to see what they can get in return for Butler in a potential trade.

Butler is an ideal trade candidate not just because he is obviously a terrific player, but also because of his favorable contract. Butler is signed through at least two more seasons at prices that many teams would be willing to pay for a player of his caliber.

A team that will trade for Butler is not getting a rental.

That is why the Celtics with their overflowing collection of assets is a team rumors are pointing to as a potential landing spot for Butler.

It is not just the Celtics that may benefit from adding Butler as well.

Given the faster style of play that has grown more prevalent across the NBA, teams now need more talented wing players than perhaps at any point in the league's history.

Even lottery teams looking to make a leap could consider trading for Butler. His style of play can work in so many places.

The Bulls will likely not be lacking interested trade partners if ever they decide to make Butler available this offseason, but the question of whether or not they will finally make a deal remains one that is hard to answer.

More news about the latest NBA trade rumors should be made available soon.