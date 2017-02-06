NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Los Angeles Lakers Be Making Waves During This Trading Season?

After a strong start to their 2016-17 season that had fans whispering about playoff possibilities, the Los Angeles Lakers have since fallen off and are likely to miss out on the postseason once again. This is probably why some of the newest NBA trade rumors are hinting that they may become more active with regards to making transactions this month.

Reuters/Richard MacksonJan 14, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (6) is defended by LA Clippers guard Austin Rivers (25)... Richard Mackson January 14, 2017 06:36pm EST

According to a recent tweet from Basketball Insider's Steve Kyler, the Lakers are apparently "open to trades."

That the Lakers are apparently open to making deals is no big revelation since teams not performing well are usually either eyeing upgrades or looking to offload talent that may in turn provide them with assets that can help them over the coming years.

Interestingly enough, however, it seems as though the Lakers may be picky when it comes to making moves during this trading season, as Kyler noted that teams who may be looking to deal for their younger players may be asked to pay a high price.

Considering how the Lakers' core is made up of young players including D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. and Julius Randle, it would seem as though it would be in the team's best interest to see how good these players can be before they make any significant moves. This probably explains why Kyler tweeted that deals involving the young players may prove to be quite costly.

So, does this mean that the Lakers won't be making any moves this trading season? This is where it's worth noting that the team also possesses other interesting and skilled players beyond just their core group.

Swingman Nick Young in particular could be a player they deal this season, as he is shooting extremely well from long range and playing pretty well overall. Young would be a solid addition for any team in need of extra shooting, and his contract makes him affordable for many NBA teams.

Guard Jose Calderon may also be a name to watch during this trading season, as he can slide into a backup point guard role for teams in need of a steady hand who can run their offense while primarily coming off the bench.

The latest NBA trade rumors will be worth following from here on out for fans of the Los Angeles Lakers, as this trading season could be a very eventful one for the team.