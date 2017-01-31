NBA Trade Rumors: Will the New York Knicks Be Able to Trade Carmelo Anthony Before the Deadline?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony is one of the best pure scorers in the league, but despite his considerable talents, the latest NBA trade rumors are hinting that he may be on his way out.

Reuters/Bill StreicherNew York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after the shot clock winds down during the second half against the Philadelphia... Bill Streicher January 16, 2017 11:57pm EST

It was just last week that a report from Yahoo Sports mentioned that the Knicks have apparently reached out to different teams in an attempt to gauge their levels of interest in potentially dealing for the multi-time All-Star.

Specifically, the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers were reportedly the teams that the Knicks contacted.

Obviously, no trade has been made just yet, but does that mean that no deal will materialize eventually?

The answer to that question remains unclear, but one issue that could be getting in the way of a trade involving Anthony being executed is that teams interested in him may not have enough assets to make a deal beneficial for the Knicks.

Notably, while the Cavaliers and the Clippers do feature All-Stars of their own, they may not be able to throw them into a deal for Anthony, as doing so could essentially nullify whatever positives the star swingman may add.

The situation with the Celtics may be a bit different.

In contrast to the Clippers and Cavaliers, the Celtics feature intriguing young players with upsides left to realize as well as valuable draft picks that could make a potential Anthony deal work for both them and the Knicks.

Seemingly making the Celtics-Knicks trade even more possible is that Anthony is apparently willing to waive his no-trade clause if he can be dealt to Boston, according to a recent report from the Boston Globe.

It's unclear just how interested the Celtics actually are in trading for Anthony, but the way things look right now, they may be the one team in position to make a deal happen if that turns out to be what they want.

The Carmelo Anthony situation should be resolved - or at least settled temporarily - pretty soon since the trading deadline is set for Feb. 23. Until then, fans will want to continue following the latest NBA trade rumors to see how this scenario plays out.