NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Phoenix Suns Deal for Philadelphia 76ers Big Man Jahlil Okafor This Summer?

The NBA offseason is fast approaching and the rumor mill is starting to get in gear again. And recent rumblings have hinted that the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers could link up for a possible trade.

Reuters/Bill StreicherDec 1, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Nerlens Noel (4) and center Jahlil Okafor (8) celebrate a score... Bill Streicher December 02, 2015 07:32pm EST

To be more specific, rumors are hinting that those two squads may discuss a trade that would result in current Sixers big man Jahlil Okafor heading west.

As an article from the Valley of the Suns noted, these Okafor-to-Phoenix rumblings are nothing new, but could a possible trade really happen this time around?

Obviously, the Sixers are not going to let go of Okafor for nothing, especially since the team took him with the third overall pick in the 2015 draft. The Sixers invested a lot in Okafor, and they would likely want to recoup some of that if they did indeed trade him.

That is where things can get complicated since the Suns may not want to give up that much for a player who has not exactly shined that brightly in the NBA. Though the Suns have managed to put together a nice collection of assets made up of first round draft picks and young players, they may not want to use those for a player like Okafor who is still trying to make his mark in the league.

On top of that, the Suns just used two lottery picks to take two frontcourt players in last year's draft, with those being Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss. Those two showed flashes of their sky-high potential this past season and the team may want to see what they have in them before they look outside of the franchise for reinforcements. If anything, the Suns may have too many frontcourt players currently, and adding another one via trade may not be ideal.

Even if the Suns may have been interested in acquiring Okafor from the Sixers before, things may have changed since then, and there are reasons to think that a deal will not be made this summer or at any time in the future.

