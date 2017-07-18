NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Portland Trailblazers Be Able to Acquire Carmelo Anthony?

Reuters/Bill Streicher New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after the shot clock winds down during the second half against the Philadelphia... Bill Streicher January 16, 2017 11:57pm EST

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, the Portland Trailblazers have reportedly made it known that they want Carmelo Anthony to consider them as the team to join for next season, but whether or not they can actually acquire the star swingman remains to be seen.

For those who may have missed it, a recent report from ESPN noted that the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets were hoping that the Trailblazers could help them construct a deal that takes Anthony from the Big Apple to Clutch City.

There appears to be a problem, however, as the Trailblazers reportedly do not want to just be a team that helps get Anthony to Houston. Instead, they actually would like to be the team that Anthony goes to.

Portland's interest in acquiring Anthony apparently stems from the belief that he can help put them on the same level as some of the other contenders in the Western Conference.

The Trailblazers right now are stuck with the team they have thanks to the contracts they have handed out in recent years, so if they are going to change the roster in a big way, they may need to do so via trade. This could explain why they are interested in Anthony even though he is significantly older than their core players.

Unfortunately, even if the Trailblazers are interested, Anthony may not feel the same way, at least at this point.

Recently, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski dropped by "The Jump" and talked about the Anthony-Trailblazers situation, KGW.com reported.

According to Wojnarowski, Anthony is still only looking at the Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers as teams he would waive his no-trade clause for, leaving Portland on the outside looking in.

This means that unless Anthony's mind changes sometime soon, the Trailblazers may be out of luck.

More news about where Carmelo Anthony will play next season should be made available soon.