NBC Cancels 'The Sackett Sisters' Comedy Pilot

What could have been a comedy duo project for Casey Wilson and Busy Philipps have just been killed off by NBC. Canceled sitcom "The Sackett Sisters" did not make it to a pilot episode airing, as the studio has passed on the show.

Reuters/Mario AnzuoniCasey Wilson stars in NBC's "The Sackett Sisters," which has just been cancelled.

A project from producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, "The Sackett Sisters" remained under consideration for some time until the NBC Network made their decision to drop the show, according to TV Line. A representative from the company has confirmed the news.

Initially being left off from NBC's 2017–2018 schedule with no time slot opened up for it despite being announced in May, "The Sackett Sisters" remained in doubt if it will even launch until the recent confirmation of its demise on Thursday, June 8.

Robert Greenblatt, network president for the NBC, held up hope for the Wilson-Philipps collaboration by saying that the sitcom was still in consideration during that time. The network, however, has decided to drop the show entirely — a sad news delivered by Philipps to her fans via a post on social media site Instagram.

Busy Philipps from "Cougar Town" has posted a photo of her together with "Happy Endings" alum Casey Wilson, all but saying that the show has been scrapped in the caption she had added.

Luke Del Tredici, the lead writer for "The Sackett Sisters," hoped to draw from his experience as the executive producer of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" as he collaborated with Tina Fey and Robert Carlock for the concept of the show.

"The Sackett Sisters" follow the lives of two sisters, played by Wilson and Philipps, who find themselves the center of attention after pulling off a public act of heroism, as outlined by Deadline. The two estranged siblings now have to find a way to keep up with each other and the insane amount of pressure their newfound fame has started to exert on them.

Wilson and Philipps were supposed to be joined by Bradley Whitford of "The West Wing" who was cast to play the role of their father.