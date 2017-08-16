NBC Developing Republican-Inspired TV Drama From 'Supergirl' and 'Blindspot' Showrunners

NBC will be developing another political drama and this time, it will focus on the Republicans. The network tapped "Supergirl" showrunner Greg Berlanti and "Blindspot" showrunner Martin Gero to collaborate on the project.

Reuters/Jason Reed NBC is doing a political drama series called "Republic" which will center on the Republicans in the White House.

The show will center on the female chief of staff of a Republican president. "Blindspot" writer Alex Berger will write the pilot's script.

According to reports, the planned series will follow parallels from the current and real-life administration with a Republican now holding office at the White House. Only, "Republic" will be a "hopeful political drama."

There are no casting details nor a specific air date for "Republic" so far.

NBC's last political drama series was "The West Wing," which aired from 1999 to 2006. It featured a Democratic leader, President Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen). The show, which was created by Aaron Sorkin ("A Few Good Men"), won Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy Awards for four consecutive years.

"Republic" will be the second collaboration between Berlanti and Gero. Both showrunners will also have a new series debuting in the midseason on ABC called "Deception." It will follow a Las Vegas illusionist who becomes an FBI consultant. It will star Jack Cutmore-Scott as Cameron Black, as per ABC.

Berlanti's other notable credits on television include "Arrow," "The Flash" and "Legends of Tomorrow." The famed writer, producer and director has at least seven more TV shows awaiting their debut in different networks.

Meanwhile, Gero worked on "Dark Matter" and the "Stargate" franchise before creating and launching "Blindspot" in 2015. The show also airs on NBC.

Berger, on the other hand, served as producer on "The Mentalist" and wrote for "Franklin and Bash."

The news comes as another political drama is ending this season. "Scandal," from writer and producer Shonda Rhimes, will mark its final year with season 7.

The show features Kerry Washington as a political powerhouse in crisis management. During its peak, the American Film Institute hailed "Scandal" as the Television Program of the Year in 2013.