NBC Fall 2017 Schedule Change: 'This Is Us' Returns to Original Tuesday Slot

NBC changes its mind about moving the schedule of "This Is Us" season 2.

Facebook/NBCThisIsUsPromo photo for '"This Is Us" on NBC

Instead of pitting the critically acclaimed family drama against ABC's high-rating Shondaland lineup on Thursday, the network decided to bring back "This Is Us" to its original Tuesday timeslot.

A report claimed that NBC's sudden change of mind was to save the show from dealing with the possible preemptions from the network's Thursday Night Football deal together with the Olympics coverage that will begin during the next winter.

The network first announced their plan to move "This Is Us" to a different timeslot during the company's press call earlier in May. "While this is a bit risky, there is a bigger case to be made about redoing Thursday night," NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt said in the press statement. Since he claimed that the family drama has an "extraordinary rabid following," Greenblatt also stated that "if there is one show we could move, it would be this one."

Aside from the sophomore season of "This Is Us," Dick Wolf's "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders" will also return to the Tuesday schedule.

On the other hand, the Thursday lineup of the network will still feature the next installment of "Chicago Fire" on its Thursday slot at 10 p.m. It will follow the highly-anticipated "Will & Grace" revival that will start airing at 9 p.m.

The Thursday slot will also be composed of the next season of "Superstore," the second season of "The Good Place," as well as the second season of "Great News."

Meanwhile, NBC's Monday night schedule will be composed of "The Voice" from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., which will be followed by "The Brave" at 10 p.m.

On Wednesdays, the fifth season of "The Blacklist" will air at 8 p.m., while "Law & Order: SVU" will start at 9 p.m., followed by "Chicago P.D." at 10 p.m.

The Friday slot will be composed of "Blindspot," "Taken," and "Dateline NBC," while the Saturday staples will include "Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" and the encores of "Saturday Night Live." For Sunday, "Football Night in America" and the "NBC Sunday Night Football" will be aired by the network.