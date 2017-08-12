NBC's 'Blindspot' Will Feature a Lot of Flashbacks, Says EP Martin Gero

Facebook/NBCBlindspot What new conspiracies will the second layer of Jane’s (Jaimie Alexander) tattoos uncover in the third season of “Blindspot?”

Ever since the announcement that "Blindspot" has been renewed by NBC for another season last May, fans couldn't help but wonder what could possibly happen in the third season of the show.

At the conclusion of "Blindspot" season 2, several of the show's biggest conclusions had finally been answered such as the meaning of Jane's tattoos or what caused Roman's (Luke Mitchell) amnesia. With that being said, the show would have to take a step up if they want to elevate their viewership ratings because it has been reported that "Blindspot" had fallen quite low on the scale following its move to the 8 p.m. slot on Wednesday last season. It should be noted that "Blindspot" was one of the breakout shows last 2015.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Martin Gero revealed that in the premiere episode of season 3, there will be tons of flashbacks. This means that fans shouldn't fail to miss the first episode so they would be able to keep up with the show's pace. But fans don't need to worry about getting confused because Gero also promised that they will quickly fill in all the holes right after.

"We hope to fill in a lot of it right away in the first two or three minutes of the show. No fan of the show will want to miss the opening of the season that will endeavor to fill in a lot of what the hell is going on. Why did she run away? Are Jane and Weller married? All those questions will be answered in the first few minutes," Gero told Entertainment Weekly.

Season 2's finale had shown Jane sleeping on Weller's bed, but they flashed-forward to a time that they are no longer together and instead have opted to stay away from each other. So this leaves the question about whether they are married in the time that will take place in season 3.

Season 3 of "Blindspot" is expected to air later this year.