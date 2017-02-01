'NCIS: LA' Season 8 Episode 15 Spoilers, Plot News: Hetty vs. Deeks? Kensi's Situation Worsens

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The identity of the moles has been revealed, but the war is far from over. After its three-week hiatus, "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8 will be back in February with a brand-new episode and a fresh round of betrayal.

CBSA promotional still from "NCIS: LA" season 8, episode 15, "Payback"

According to the synopsis of episode 15, "Payback," a Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) agent realizes that he has been betrayed. Making it worse and extra shocking is that the victimizer is someone "he least expected."

As revealed in the three-part-ender of the mole reveal in "NCIS: LA" season 8, this could have something to do with Hetty (Linda Hunt), whose brilliant mind played a crucial role in preventing the moles from dragging NCIS to the ground.

It was revealed in the episode that it was her all along who arranged the arrests of Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Sam (LL Cool J) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) in order to keep them safe.

While the former two could easily get off the hook, Deeks is actually facing the possibility of doing prison time as he is guilty of the crimes Hetty had him behind bars for.

If it is indeed the two who will clash in "NCIS: LA" season 8, episode 15, this could result in either Deeks getting incarcerated or Hetty taking responsibility for it all.

The synopsis of "NCIS: LA" season 8, episode 15 also teases that the mole will torture another NCIS agent, which is believed to be none other than Kensi (Daniela Ruah).

Ever since she recovered from the deadly mission that injured her badly and sidelined her for a long while, Kensi has yet to take a break or a breather.

In the previous "NCIS: LA" season 8 episode, she ends up being held by CIA Agent Ferris (Kurt Yaeger) and it looks like he is about to make Kensi's ordeal far worse.

"NCIS: LA" season 8, episode 15, "Payback," will air Sunday, Feb. 19, on CBS. More information about the episode should be revealed in the weeks to come.