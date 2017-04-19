'NCIS LA' Season 8 Spoilers: Finale to Change the Course of the Show, Bleak Future for 'Densi'?

Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) have already saved an airplane mid-flight. Kensi (Daniela Ruah) has shown her dance moves. Now it is almost time for the "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8 finale.

(Photo: CBS)A promotional still from "NCIS: LA" season 8.

Fans are three episodes away from the conclusion of another year of crazy mole hunting and crime fighting, but the thrill is about to amplify.

Ruah teased in an interview with TVLine that "NCIS: LA" season 8 will end with a cliffhanger that fans will be talking about for a while.

"We've had edge-of-your-seat moments before, but this is a real big one — and it's not something that's going to just be resolved," the actress hinted.

"It's something that's going to stick with us for the remainder of the show, until we go off the air. It's not just a season 8 thing. It's something that's going to be present forever," she went on to say.

Whatever the "NCIS: LA" season 8 has to offer, it appears that it will change the course of the series forever. How exactly remains to be seen.

However, fans can get an idea of what the season ender entails in the remarks made by executive producer R. Scott Gemmill at the PaleyFest event last month.

"Sam's life is going to change. Kensi and Deeks' (Eric Christian Olsen) life is going to change based on the finale," the EP teased via TV Guide.

In fact, Gemmill hinted that after "NCIS: LA" season 8, the show will undergo some sort of a reset as the characters move on from one of their most dismal years.

This season, fans watched Kensi almost get paralyzed. It also bid adieu to Granger following his portrayer Miguel Ferrer's death.

While this all points to a fresh start for the characters, it appears that what Ruah and Gemmill are teasing about the "NCIS: LA" season 8 finale still has an ominous tone to it.

Buddy TV notes that with regard to Kensi and Deeks, it could mean that they might be taking a step toward the next chapter of their lives either as a married couple or parents.

However, with the possibility of Deeks getting arrested for murder and Kensi seemingly preoccupied enough to set aside marriage, darker things might be coming for the couple by the end of "NCIS: LA" season 8.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until next month to learn the truth. "NCIS: LA" season 8 is currently on a hiatus and will be back on April 23 with episode 21, "Battle Scars."