'NCIS LA' Season 8 Spoilers: Two Exciting Guest Stars Announced; New Stills Assure Deeks and Kensi's safety

Debra Jo Rupp and Martin Mull will guest-star in an upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8 in which they will play the role of con artists with the elderly as their victims.

CBSA promotional still from "NCIS: LA" season 8, episode 15, "Payback"

The duo's latest scheme, which brings them to the Veteran's Retirement Home, might as well be their last one with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) entering the picture.

According to Entertainment Weekly, this "NCIS: LA" season 8 episode will see Rupp's and Mull's characters go after a very rare coin that could make them millions of dollars.

The result of their scam leads to a kidnapping and the attempted murder of a lieutenant, which calls for the NCIS to respond to the scene. In a couple of promotional photos shared by EW, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) were on the case.

The former appears to have made a horrible job of befriending Mull's character, who was threatening him with his cane in the "NCIS: LA" season 8 promotional still.

Kensi, on the other hand, was seen with Rupp's character in the second "NCIS: LA" season 8 image, watching the hilarious scene from the other side of the room.

More information about this "NCIS: LA" season 8 episode should be revealed in the coming weeks. This installment is set to air sometime next month.

Apart from Rupp's and Mull's appearances, another takeaway from this is Kensi, who appears to be in good condition. So far in the mole storyline in "NCIS: LA" season 8, she was in a bad place. She was kidnapped by the mole and was being tortured. Deeks is not doing much better either as he could be facing some jail time. The photos, however, suggest that the couple will come out of the ordeal safe and sound.

"NCIS: LA" season 8 is currently on a three-week hiatus and will be back on Sunday, Feb. 20, with a new episode, "Payback."