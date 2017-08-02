'NCIS: Los Angeles' News: Nia Long Lands Series Regular Role for Season 9

A new face has officially joined "NCIS: Los Angeles" for the show's upcoming season 9.

Facebook/NCISLA Promotional image for "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Reports confirmed that Nia Long will be joining the veteran procedural as a series regular. She is scheduled to be introduced in the season 9 premiere as Shay Mosely, the new executive assistant director of the NCIS LA team. Upon her arrival, Shay is expected to bring her East Coast style and character to the West Coast squad.

"The character was created specifically for Nia to capitalize on her strengths and personality, and we are excited about the new opportunities and dynamics she brings to the show," said executive producer R. Scott Gemmill in a press release. "We couldn't be happier to have her join our family."

Long's character will take the place left by NCIS Assistant Director Owen Granger, who was portrayed for five years by the late Miguel Ferrer. The veteran actor died in January of this year due to throat cancer. He was 61.

The 46-year-old actress is best known for her roles in "Boiler Room" and "Big Momma's House." She most recently appeared in "Empire," "Dear White People" and "Hand of God." She is currently filming for a new film project titled "Life in a Year" which is scheduled to premiere in 2018.

Other main cast members in the CBS series include Eric Christian Olsen, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Chris O'Donnell, Daniela Ruah, Renée Felice Smith and Barrett Foa.

Filming for season 9 is still in progress, but executive producer and director John P. Kousakis already gave a few hints on what fans can expect from the new installment.

Through a series of tweets, Kousakis revealed that the premiere episode titled "Party Crashers" was written by none other than the show's EP, Gemmill.

"This Premiere script begins the exciting thrills & outstanding stories the #bestcastandcrewinthebiz will present to our loyal fans in S9," Kousakis wrote in the caption.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 9 premieres Sunday, October 1 at 9:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.