'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 8 Episode 14 Spoilers: Mole Kidnaps Kensi

Kensi (Daniela Ruah) will be kidnapped by the mole in the next episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Facebook/NCISLAThe team is compromised in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the upcoming episode titled "Under Siege," the promo reveals that the NCIS agents are still reeling from the huge meltdown that took place last time. It was pandemonium when the spy hiding in the NCIS once again made his presence known. Hetty (Linda Hunt) was fired and the Undersecretary of the Navy was killed. Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) was arrested by Internal Affairs, while Callen (Chris O'Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J) were also captured after bodies were found on Callen's front lawn and in the trunk of Sam's vehicle.

The teaser shows Deeks begging his captor to release him. He says his team needs his help. Callen is in trouble after fighting with the police. Only Kensi is still free, but it will not last long. In the clip, Eric (Barrett Foa) tells the others that she has been kidnapped. It is a mystery how they will be able to find her, considering their predicaments. With Hetty gone rogue after her dismissal, the entire NCIS is in shambles. They will have to take off the mole's mask and pin him down for all the murders, but how?

O'Donnell recently talked about the exciting storyline. According to him, a revelation will shock the viewers, as they will not see it coming. The mole can be anyone. At this point, the NCIS agents have to watch their backs, as even their closest friends may be the culprit. The spy has already demonstrated that he is not averse to killing people. Kensi is in grave danger and if the others will not be able to find her, she may be the next casualty in this war.

"It is coming to a head. Nothing is as it seems. We just filmed an episode with somebody that Callen is very close with that is not at all who we thought the person was. It was a pretty good reveal," O'Donnell told TVLine.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8 episode 14 airs Sunday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.