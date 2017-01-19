'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 8 Episode 14 Spoilers: Mole's Rampage Continues

The mole will continue to wreak havoc on the squad in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles." What will Hetty (Linda Hunt) and the others do to wake up from this nightmare?

Facebook/NCISLA The team is compromised in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the upcoming episode titled "Under Siege," the synopsis reveals that the second phase of the spy's attack involves kidnapping one of the agents. Sam (LL Cool J), Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Granger (Miguel Ferrer) will continue to search for answers, but their hands are tied. The government has no reason to believe they are innocent unless they can prove the identity of the mole.

To top it off, Hetty will go rogue, leaving the others to wonder what is she is up to. After Under Secretary Duggan's (Jackson Hurst) death, Hetty has very little options left up in her sleeves.

The promo reveals the difficulties the agents are facing after their capture. Callen quickly gets tired of being interrogated, as he tries to attack his guards. Deeks is still in isolation. He entreats his jailer to let him help his friends, but his request falls on deaf ears.

Then, Eric (Barrett Foa) delivers the bad news. Kensi (Daniela Ruah) has been kidnapped by the mole. In the clip, someone is shown approaching her. She must know the person well since she displays no signs of reservations. Whoever that man is, he is no stranger to the team. He then overpowers her and carries her off to a secret location.

At the moment, it is difficult to guess who the spy is. From the teasers, he is a white male. His motives for going rogue still remain a mystery. Whatever his plans are, he has already demonstrated he is prepared to kill anyone who gets in his way. He had no trouble stabbing Granger and murdering Duggan. Callen and the others must find Kensi fast, or she will be the next victim.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8 episode 14 airs Sunday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.