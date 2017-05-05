'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 8 Episode 23 Spoilers: Sam's Biggest Nemesis Returns

Sam's (LL Cool J) wife, Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis), will be abducted in the upcoming episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Facebook/NCISLASam's wife goes missing in the next episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Uncaged," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Michelle will be kidnapped from their home by unknown men. Later on, the culprits will contact Sam, claiming that they will kill Michelle if the authorities will not release Tahir Khaled (Anslem Richardson). Tahir is Sam's greatest enemy and he cannot just let him walk away. The terrorist was the one who tried to kill his son in the show's season 7 finale.

The terrorists want Tahir in exchange for information about Michelle's location.

The promo shows Michelle being rendered unconscious and dragged outside the house. When Sam learns what happens, he immediately wants to search for her. He tries to convince his bosses that they will be too late to save his wife if they dilly-dally around. His friends are also eager to help. In the clip, Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) are shown fearlessly trading bullets with the enemies.

As Sam begins to lose hope, Hetty (Linda Hunt) urges him to keep on praying that Michelle is safe and alive. Later on, he and Callen (Chris O'Donnell) are shown aboard a helicopter in what looks like a do-or-die race. Sam wants his wife and son at his side, even if it means not following the directives of his superior. Releasing Tahir is not an option. Once free, the terrorist will just continue his evil deeds and Sam will not let that happen.

Last episode, the NCIS team worked with Hetty's former Vietnam War colleagues in the citywide search for the missing gold. When they finally located where the treasure was hidden, they decided that it was best to use it to help the many veterans of war.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.