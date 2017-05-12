'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 8 Episode 24 Spoilers: Callen and Sam Face Off

Sam (LL Cool J) and Callen (Chris O'Donnell) will go head-to-head in the upcoming season finale of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

Facebook/NCISLASam goes rogue in the next episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

In the episode titled "Unleashed," the promo shows Sam crying over his wife's dead body, promising her that he will get revenge. Michelle (Aunjanue Ellis) was killed in the middle of a tense showdown between the NCIS agents and the men of terrorist Tahir Khaled (Anslem Richardson). Sam has yet to fully accept his wife's passing. The teaser reveals he will go rogue and take down Khaled before he can go after the other members of his family.

Sam's friends, of course, are against his decision to go solo. Callen, his partner, will try to stop him and there will be a scuffle. Sam's control will snap as he tells his friend his life will never be the same without Michelle. The agent is determined to hunt down the people behind her death and nobody can stop him, not even a direct order from Hetty (Linda Hunt).

In the clip, Hetty urges the other members of the team to find Sam. Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) are shown hard at work, trying to track down their comrade.

Explosion after explosion are shown in the teaser. A panicking Callen is shouting on his phone, ordering whoever he is speaking with to give him Sam's location.

Ruah talked about the season finale in an April interview with TVLine. According to her, it is going to be a huge one.

"Oh my gosh, people will be floored. I'm not kidding. We've had edge-of-your-seat moments before, but this is a real big one — and it's not something that's going to just be resolved. It's something that's going to stick with us for the remainder of the show, until we go off the air. It's not just a Season 8 thing, it's something that's going to be present forever," Ruah said.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" season 8 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.